My experience definitely changed my risk awareness – Martina…

GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG

Munich (ots)

In this video interview, former national team player and soccer coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg talks about her personal experiences with herpes zoster. Although she saw no increased risk for herself, she unexpectedly fell ill with this usually painful disease in the summer of 2021. She talks about her symptoms, the severe pain and the challenges she faced during the illness.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg tells how shingles affected her physically and emotionally and how much energy it took to deal with it. For almost nine months, her everyday life was severely affected by the illness. Fortunately, almost two years later, she no longer feels any limitations and has worked hard to regain her sporting level.

Her experience with shingles has changed her risk awareness and she now wants to make other people aware of the potentially serious impact of this disease on everyday life.

Similar to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, many people underestimate their personal risk of shingles. About one in three people will contract the infectious disease in their lifetime. The disease is caused by a reactivation of the chickenpox pathogen varicella zoster, which over 95% of people over 60 years of age carry after an earlier infection, mostly in childhood. Due to an age-related weakening of the immune system, the risk of shingles increases from around the age of 60. Complications such as long-lasting nerve pain occur in up to 30% of patients.

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) recommends vaccination against shingles for all people over 60 years of age. For people with an underlying disease, vaccination is recommended from the age of 50.

More information at:

www.impfen.de/guertelrose.

#Shingles vaccination #Shingles disease #Shingles #GSK

NP-DE-HZU-PRSR-230022; 07/23

Contact person for journalists

Anya Ludwig

Borchert & Schrader PR GmbH

Tel.: 0221 92573840

E-Mail: a.ludwig@borchert-schrader-pr.de

Original content from: GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

