How do you take a scrollable screenshot? There is something new in iOS 17

After explaining how to turn a photo into a sticker on iOS 17, let’s continue to sift through the news introduced by Apple in the new operating system coming to the iPhone during next autumn. Among the novelties we find a feature that allows you to take a sliding screenshot.

If you have installed the iOS 17 beta, in fact, all you have to do is press the volume up and power buttons at the same time, then you will have to tap on the thumbnail that will appear at the bottom left. At this point the post-capture screenshot graphical interface will open which will present two options: Screen and Full page. These two options will appear at the top, along with buttons for cropping the image, deleting it, or doing something else.

By selecting “Full Page” you can scroll the entire image and then take a screenshot of the whole page and not just the part displayed on the screen. Once the appropriate clippings have been made (obviously if necessary) just click on “Save to photo” and you’re done.

