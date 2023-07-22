Home » How do you take a scrollable screenshot? There is something new in iOS 17
Technology

How do you take a scrollable screenshot? There is something new in iOS 17

by admin
How do you take a scrollable screenshot? There is something new in iOS 17

After explaining how to turn a photo into a sticker on iOS 17, let’s continue to sift through the news introduced by Apple in the new operating system coming to the iPhone during next autumn. Among the novelties we find a feature that allows you to take a sliding screenshot.

If you have installed the iOS 17 beta, in fact, all you have to do is press the volume up and power buttons at the same time, then you will have to tap on the thumbnail that will appear at the bottom left. At this point the post-capture screenshot graphical interface will open which will present two options: Screen and Full page. These two options will appear at the top, along with buttons for cropping the image, deleting it, or doing something else.

By selecting “Full Page” you can scroll the entire image and then take a screenshot of the whole page and not just the part displayed on the screen. Once the appropriate clippings have been made (obviously if necessary) just click on “Save to photo” and you’re done.

See also  PS5 Firmware Update Adds Discord Feature - Gamereactor

You may also like

Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about today’s...

External accounts can be deactivated with a simple...

Meta Launches WhatsApp for Android Smartwatches: A Practical...

Climate activists: protests against new gas power plants...

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the Aldi offer:...

Use WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatch – how...

Android 14 Introduces Native Satellite Connectivity for Emergency...

The Stromer that takes the most getting used...

Microsoft Announces Replacement of Xbox Live Gold with...

We read the book about technology in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy