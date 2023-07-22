Azul records 178% growth in flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale

Photo: Blue

In the first quarter of this year, Azul also reached the rank of company that most disembarks passengers in Florida, in the United States. During the period, there was a 178% increase in the number of flights between Brazil and the cities of Orlando and Fort Lauderdale compared to the same quarter of 2022.

The success of the route is the result of the expansion of Azul, which currently has direct flights from Campinas, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Belém and Manaus.

The big news was the inauguration of the routes Belo Horizonte – Fort Lauderdale, on the 23rd of June, and Recife – Orlando, on the 24th. The capital of Pernambuco already had daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, which is about 50 kilometers from Miami.

Since the beginning of July, Azul has up to 5 daily flights to Florida, depending on the day of the week, departing from Belo Horizonte, Campinas, Manaus, Belém and Recife, consolidating itself as the main airline to connect Brazil with Florida.

Flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale from Campinas, Recife and Belo Horizonte are operated by Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, with capacity for 298 passengers. In the case of flights departing from Manaus and Belém, these are Airbus A320 aircraft, with capacity for 174 passengers.

