Clarification to Mr. Topić | Raul Andrade

Raul Andrade Gandara

Rochester, United States

A few days ago, a diligent friend sent me an interview candidate Topic.

Sometime, Jorge Ortizthe host, referred to some opinions that I expressed about the candidate in question.

Given your answers, I am forced to point out, without wishing to create controversy, the meaning of my criticism.

When I referred to Mr. Topic’s only merit is having fought in distant lands defending another flagfact true for the rest, I did it to emphasize that That background is not enough to aspire to the first magistracy of Ecuador.

A good soldier is not necessarily a good president.

His immediate response was that he is highly prepared academically, for which he is congratulated, and that he has paid many taxes, many more than the other candidates combined, forgetting that this is not a merit, but rather an obligation established by law.

That some candidates have not honored that mandate is a demerit for them and a red flag for the voting public. In Ecuador, the laziness and liveliness of many turns obligations into merits.

Simple as that.

As for the accusation that I do not read, I do not comment on it.

Those who have known me and have read for years know the answer.

The opinions I issue are based on what is published and confirmed, not on malicious fantasies.

For the rest, the childish apology about the family fight and Mr. Topic’s impetuous reactions relieve me of further comments.

I wish the candidate much success in his private management, as I believe that he is not yet ready to assume such a delicate, technical and public role as the Presidency of the Republic.

You will have time and resources to improve your weapons and your aim in some other attempt.

There will be time to elaborate on its merits.

Until then.

Jan Topić and Pedro José Freile, smoking marijuana, in a streaming program, on July 19, 2023.



