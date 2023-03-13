The team at the head of Mindsurance: Leonie Ellerbrock, Vitor Gebara and Viktoria Lindner (from left) Mindsurance

More and more people are staying away from work because of low spirits and depression. This is from the results of DAK Psychoreport 2023 out of here. Something needs to be done about this, according to Viktoria Lindner, CEO of the startup Mindsurance. Namely with a B2B brokerage platform for mental health programs. The idea: companies should be able to make their employees an offer that helps them avoid burnouts and severe depression. Offers on the platform range from therapy sessions with psychologists to various app applications, live workshops and stress prevention.

Lindner launched the platform in 2020, in the midst of the corona pandemic, together with her co-founder Leonie Ellerbrock. Lindner previously studied psychology in Potsdam and Amsterdam and then worked as a personnel consultant in various startups. In 2018 she founded her first company D!mpact, a recruiting platform. This is followed by the digital health platform Mindsurance, which according to its own statements counts companies such as Smart Europe, Zolar and ERM among its customers.