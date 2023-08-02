Home » 1&1: That means the Vodafone coup for customers
Business

1&1: That means the Vodafone coup for customers

1&1: That means the Vodafone coup for customers

The mobile phone provider 1&1 will switch all of its users to the Vodafone mobile network in the future. So far, a large part of the twelve million 1&1 customers have been on the Telefónica network, which was rented for use. As the 1&1 parent company United Internet announced, the company has now signed a binding preliminary contract with Vodafone for long-term and exclusive national roaming. For 1&1 this is a liberating blow – and 1&1 customers can also look forward to improvements.

