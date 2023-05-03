Home » A river overflows in the Ravenna area: waiting for the flood of two others. Red alert
Business

A river overflows in the Ravenna area: waiting for the flood of two others. Red alert

by admin

Bad weather, alarm for three rivers in the Ravenna area: flood is expected

The wave does not stop bad weather who invested the Ravenna. Also for the next few hours a worsening and the Municipality of Ravenna launches an alert for the possibility milk of the fumes Montone and Lamone with high risk of overcoming of level 3, the highest. The local Police and the Civil Defense continue in the monitoring and maximum prudence for risk is recommended hydrogeological. The Municipality of Ravenna recommends that all citizens follow the institutional social channels and the mayor Michele de Pascale and the website for updates www.comune.ra.it.

Who lives near the rivers must prepare for one possible evacuationas happened in other centers of the Ravenna area. They are approx 35 families being evacuated after the river flooded sillaro between the provinces of Bologna e Ravenna, in the area between the municipalities of Massa Lombarda, Conselice and Imola. These are residents within a three kilometer radius of the embankment break. According to what has been learned, it is about fifteen meters from which the water of the river comes out, swollen by the recent heavy rains. The subsidence it could also have depended on the burrows of wild animals, in particular nourish. Saved a man who was refugee on the roof of a van.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The reorganization of Bper Banca after the acquisition of the branches of Intesa San Paolo

You may also like

Enel, the conflict of the Roman super lawyer...

Hyundai: New “crab driving” should make parking easier

US Ambassador in Rome, Biden chooses a loyalist:...

False friends? That is why Russia’s economy has...

The chain of agricultural work in Italy oscillates...

Inflation in the euro zone rises in April...

Why Germany is currently not leading the way...

Piquadro: 6,181 shares purchased between 24 and 28...

I built a tax startup – with the...

Eurotech’s goal: more standard products to boost margins

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy