A river overflows in the Ravenna area: waiting for the flood of two others. Red alert

Bad weather, alarm for three rivers in the Ravenna area: flood is expected

The wave does not stop bad weather who invested the Ravenna. Also for the next few hours a worsening and the Municipality of Ravenna launches an alert for the possibility milk of the fumes Montone and Lamone with high risk of overcoming of level 3, the highest. The local Police and the Civil Defense continue in the monitoring and maximum prudence for risk is recommended hydrogeological. The Municipality of Ravenna recommends that all citizens follow the institutional social channels and the mayor Michele de Pascale and the website for updates www.comune.ra.it.

Who lives near the rivers must prepare for one possible evacuationas happened in other centers of the Ravenna area. They are approx 35 families being evacuated after the river flooded sillaro between the provinces of Bologna e Ravenna, in the area between the municipalities of Massa Lombarda, Conselice and Imola. These are residents within a three kilometer radius of the embankment break. According to what has been learned, it is about fifteen meters from which the water of the river comes out, swollen by the recent heavy rains. The subsidence it could also have depended on the burrows of wild animals, in particular nourish. Saved a man who was refugee on the roof of a van.

