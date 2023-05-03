Home » He is back – Arnold Schwarzenegger invites you to the environmental summit
Be there and experience guests like Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and UN Secretary General António Guterres (video).

Also present at the conference: Leonore Gewessler, Austrian Minister for Climate Protection, and her Pakistani counterpart Sherry Rehman, Tom Middendorp, Climate General and former Commander of the Dutch Armed Forces, Jan Jenisch, CEO of Holcim, Thomas Becker, Head of Sustainability and Mobility at BMW, Klemens Hallmann, CEO of the Hallmann Group, Jürgen Czernohorszky, City Councilor for Climate of the City of Vienna, Younes Zarou, Content Creator & Social Media Personality, and many more.

The Kalush Orchestra, winner of the Eurovision Song Contet 2022, will provide musical entertainment.

