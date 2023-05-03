Why Germany is currently not leading the way in climate policy

13
Such delays and delays in climate protection do not make Germany, but also the EU, look good when it comes to who will take the lead in international climate protection. It seemed almost helpless when UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who joined in at the beginning of the climate dialogue, called for a “quantum leap” in global climate protection measures. “Please act now,” he said in a video message. “We’ve looked away for too long.”
