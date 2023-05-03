Home » Why Germany is currently not leading the way in climate policy
Business

Why Germany is currently not leading the way in climate policy

by admin
Why Germany is currently not leading the way in climate policy

Such delays and delays in climate protection do not make Germany, but also the EU, look good when it comes to who will take the lead in international climate protection. It seemed almost helpless when UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who joined in at the beginning of the climate dialogue, called for a “quantum leap” in global climate protection measures. “Please act now,” he said in a video message. “We’ve looked away for too long.”

See also  TIM rises on the stock market thanks to new rumors on a single network plan with Open Fiber

You may also like

Enel, the conflict of the Roman super lawyer...

Hyundai: New “crab driving” should make parking easier

US Ambassador in Rome, Biden chooses a loyalist:...

False friends? That is why Russia’s economy has...

The chain of agricultural work in Italy oscillates...

Inflation in the euro zone rises in April...

A river overflows in the Ravenna area: waiting...

Piquadro: 6,181 shares purchased between 24 and 28...

I built a tax startup – with the...

Eurotech’s goal: more standard products to boost margins

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy