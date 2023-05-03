The Ministry of Interior ratified that there will be no constituent in the Petro government

In the midst of the messages left by the president, Gustavo Petro, in his ‘balconazo’ on Monday, May 1, and the harsh criticism from the opposition, the Interior Minister, Luis Fernando Velasco, confirmed that in the current administration hold a national constituent assembly.

He even stated that in a scenario where such a proposition is carried out, it would take half a presidential term to advance. Under that other argument, the senior official ruled out any modification to the 1991 Constitution.

“We get into a constituent assembly and we run out of government. That is two years, two and a half years to carry out a constituent assembly”, stated Velasco Chaves. In passing, he mentioned as an example the fact that Gustavo Petro is now head of state thanks to what was agreed in the national agreement that led to the drafting of the current Colombian Magna Carta.

“It has never been in our visions or our desires (…) We had a government program and a president named Gustavo Petro who is the result of a national agreement that resulted in the Constitution of 91,” Velasco said on Tuesday, May 2. May.

Instead, the official assured that one of the objectives of the current government is to comply with the current Constitution, and in the face of criticism from sectors opposed to the speech delivered for Labor Day, he stated that what is really wanted is the approval of the reforms by part of Congress.

“What we want is for people to have health, pensions”, and added that beyond understanding this speech as the opening to a constituent assembly, the objective is to reach consensus with different social and political sectors for the implementation of those initiatives. In this regard, the president invited in his intervention a space for dialogue with the liberal bases to establish agreements on the government program that will be carried out during his term.

In this sense, the head of the Interior portfolio pointed out that “more than with a constituent, it is achieved with what President Petro ended up saying on the balcony; We are ready to talk: come on, let’s talk.” He also recognized that in the approach of the different initiatives mistakes can arise, and for this reason he invited them to identify them and point them out to the Government.

“We understand that there may be errors in our proposals and ideas, make us aware of them, because we are human and humans get confused,” Velasco warned. Finally, he reiterated that the president left a message of agreement between social sectors and political forces. To this extent, he said that he hopes to consolidate alliances with the Legislature for the debate and approval of the reforms that are underway –health– and those that they hope to present from the Executive –pension and labor–.

On the discussion of the reform of the current health system, Petro Urrego in his speech criticized former President César Gaviria – director of the Liberal Party – and the order given to the members of that community not to support the reform initiative that was defended in the first discussions by the now former Minister of Health Carolina Corcho. She acknowledged that this project was about to be sunk if it were not for the vote of a representative to the Chamber of that bench.

“They backed down only because the owners of the banks and capital put pressure on one of their biggest spokesmen, former President Gaviria,” Petro said before hundreds of protesters who gathered in front of the presidential palace. He even asserted that “the liberal people were betrayed when they decided they were going to vote against the social reform, the possibility of change.” with Infobae

