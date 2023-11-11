Reluctant to Leave the “Four-Leaf Clover”, CIIE Wraps Up with 122 Supporting Activities

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded with resounding success, attracting guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations to the “Four-Leaf Clover” exhibition space. A total of 72 countries and international organizations participated in the national exhibition, with 11 countries making their debut appearances.

Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, highlighted the China Pavilion’s focus on showcasing the country’s achievements in high-level opening up and high-quality development. The exhibition featured a wide range of interactive exhibits that captivated audiences and provided a comprehensive display of China‘s modernization achievements.

The CIIE also hosted 122 supporting activities, including policy interpretation, investment promotion, and new product launches, amplifying the overall impact of the exhibition. The trade and investment matchmaking conference resulted in nearly 4,000 exhibitors participating in negotiation and matchmaking, with 416 cooperation intentions reached. Additionally, 71 new product launch events were held, showcasing 142 cutting-edge technology products.

Looking towards the future, preparations for the seventh CIIE are already underway, with nearly 200 companies signing contracts in advance for next year’s exhibition. The trade event is set to expand further, with the exhibition area for the seventh CIIE exceeding 100,000 square meters.

As the CIIE wrapped up, exhibitors expressed reluctance to leave the “Four-Leaf Clover,” with many already signing up for booths at next year’s event. Exhibitor Chris from the U.S. shared his first-time experience in China, emphasizing the rare opportunity the CIIE provides for global business engagement. Similarly, exhibitors from Peru and other countries reflected on their fruitful experiences at the expo.

The CIIE has not only served as a platform for trade and investment but has also fostered friendships and partnerships among global participants. Exhibitors from various countries lauded the event, expressing their hopes for even greater participation in the future.

The CIIE’s impact extends beyond its duration, as the exhibits of certain participants can be directly turned into commodities on the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Port trading platform following the conclusion of the event.

The achievements of the sixth CIIE have reinforced China‘s commitment to opening up to the world and have instilled confidence in global exhibitors and buyers in the Chinese market. With exhibitors already booking booths for next year’s event, the CIIE has left an indelible mark on the global business community.

