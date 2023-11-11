A Celebration of Life: Raoul Dufy Retrospective Exhibition Debuts in Shanghai with Epic Masterpiece ‘Electric Elf’

Raoul Dufy Retrospective Exhibition Opens in Shanghai, Epic Masterpiece “Electric Elf” Debuts in China

Shanghai, November 10 – The West Bund Art Museum in Shanghai opened Raoul Dufy’s retrospective exhibition “Happy Melody” on the 10th, showcasing more than 120 masterpieces by the independent artist, including the debut of his epic masterpiece “Electric Elf” in China.

The exhibition provides a complete review of Dufy’s artistic achievements, featuring paintings, prints, ceramics, textiles, and more. The collection follows the evolution of modernist art such as Impressionism, Fauvism, Cubism, and Decorative Art, providing a comprehensive presentation of Dufy’s wide creative scope and unparalleled creativity. The works on display are selected from the Pompidou Center in France and have been assembled from over 20 art museums and institutions in France, Spain, and other places.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is Dufy’s epic masterpiece “The Electric Elf,” which depicts 111 philosophers, scientists, and thinkers, including Aristotle, Archimedes, Leonardo da Vinci, and Edison, celebrating human achievements in physics, especially electricity. The masterpiece was originally created for the Paris World‘s Fair in 1937 and disappeared from public view until it was exhibited in the Paris Modern Art Museum in 1961.

Visitors to the exhibition will also have the opportunity to see Dufy’s depictions of ceremonies, sports events, skyscrapers, coastal scenery, food, daily life, and celebrity portraits, offering a vivid picture of life in the first half of the 20th century.

According to curator Christian Brion, Dufy can be considered a “painter of modern life,” as his works depict the activities and technological progress of modern people, showing his belief in the continuous progress and development of mankind.

The retrospective exhibition “Happy Melody” will be open to the public until February 25, 2024, offering art enthusiasts in Shanghai the opportunity to experience the joy of life through the works of Raoul Dufy.

Share this: Facebook

X

