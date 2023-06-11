Home » Tamara Báez defended L-Gante again: “Liars”
Tamara Báez defended L-Gante again: “Liars”

L-Gante continues to be detained in Quilmes. He is accused of unlawful deprivation of liberty and threats aggravated by the use of firearm against two people.

in that contextor Tamara Báez, ex-partner of the singer and mother of his daughter Jamaica, published a support message to the artist after the appearance of a video that may be crucial for the future of the artist.

“This video just arrived on my WhatsApp. Is that how they kidnap people? Liars. Justice for L-Gante”, Tamara launched on Instagram mentioning L-Gante.

In the video in question you can see the musician’s high-end car and an alleged talk by L-Gante with his neighbors. Then one of them gets in the car but at no time is a weapon seen In the scene.

In the middle of his arrest, L-Gante released a new song

L-Ghent, arrested for threatening and illegally depriving the liberty of two people in May, launched the theme “The happiest day”a song that contains phrases about his life and his environment.

The launch occurred in the middle of the cause he faces the singer for which he is arrested.

The new track contains a video clip featuring Tamara Báez, her daughter Jamaicahis mom and friends.


