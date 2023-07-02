“14-hour shifts and starvation wages”. Presidium from Mondo Convenienza in Lissone

Mondo Convenienza, in Lissone a garrison to say no to starvation wages and 14-hour shifts

Flags and garrison outside the Mondo Convenienza sales point in Lissone, along the Valassina, on Saturday morning. As the site reports Monza Today, the moment of protest and confrontation was organized by the inter-category union Si Cobas Self-organized Workers who re-sell the request for “decent work for all workers of Mondo Convenienza”. A garrison that the trade union organization itself has defined as “very well attended”, set up at the entrance to the furniture chain’s sales point which is usually very busy at the weekend.

“Si Cobas has already been fighting for a month to claim decent work for all workers who, like mules they work 14-hour shifts and starvation wages and that state and employer repression has recently hit various warehouses on national soil”, reads a communication. “Proletarians are not standing by and are asking that all the conflicting forces in the territories and workplaces contribute to the to integrate the workers of Mondo Convenienza into the logistics contract, with a decent work treatment that puts an end to the exploitative practices of the employers”, they conclude.

The garrison of Lissone is just one of several events organized in various locations on the peninsula, including Bologna, Rome and Florence. “Workers continue to be forced into exhausting shifts from 10 to 14 hours a day from Monday to Saturday, for starvation wages, in the absence of the most basic safety conditions. An infinite number of unpaid overtime in a warehouse without a brand- Union agitation in the Bologna contract is added to that of the workers in Rome and Florence, where an indefinite strike has been going on for 22 days”, reads a union note dated June 21 which announced the mobilization of workers in Bologna .

