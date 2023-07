LONDON – Secessions are no longer as fashionable as they were a few years ago: Brexit, or the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, has proved to be a damaging failure; the so-called Scoxit, i.e. the plan for a new referendum for the independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, lost support after the resignation and the arrest of the pro-independence leader for corruption Nicola Sturgeon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook