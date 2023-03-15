Home Business 14nm+14nm>7nm Kirin chip king returns?Huawei is speechless to refute the rumors and reveal the secret chip stacking technology-fast technology-technology changes the future
There are rumors on the Internet that Huawei has developed “chip stacking technology“, which can stack two 14nm process chips together to achieve similar performance and power consumption to 7nm process chips.

Subsequently, this news also aroused heated discussions among netizens, but Huawei also responded silently, saying that the news was a rumor.

The starting point of the chip stacking technology itself is to overcome the limitations of the traditional single chip, so as to achieve higher performance, higher integration, lower power consumption, smaller size and higher reliability.

In the eyes of many people, the realization of 14nm+14nm>7nm will bring back the king of Kirin chips, and what is this “chip stacking technology“, and do you really believe it?

First of all, this rumor existed two years ago, and now it has been uncovered again. I don’t know what the intention is, and it is wrong to say that two 14nm chips can reach the 7nm level through the chip superposition process.

The two 14nm chips are superimposed together, and the power consumption is equivalent to that of 7nm. For the time being, they can be combined. After this is realized, it is also through frequency reduction. You must know that to achieve the performance level of 7nm, the 14nm chip must double the power consumption, and at the same time, the chip area must be further expanded to fit more transistors, which is obviously out of the law of chip development.

Let’s talk about power consumption. The power consumption of the 7nm chip is basically around 7W. If the 14nm chip wants to maintain the performance of the former, then the power consumption must be at least doubled. If the two models are superimposed, then…

Difficulties in chip stacking technology solutions include thermal management, electrical interconnection, packaging and testing, manufacturing technology, etc. It may not be so easy for Huawei to pull out one, and Huawei’s original words are originally, The multi-core structure is adopted, and the process software architecture is reconstructed and the performance is doubled, so the above rumors are completely YY…

