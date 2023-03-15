Home News Moor protection program for more climate protection in Brandenburg
Potsdam (epd). A bog protection program is intended to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Brandenburg. The program was decided by the cabinet on Tuesday, the State Chancellery in Potsdam announced. This means that for the first time there is a coordinated framework for action for climate protection and landscape water balance on peatland sites. Environment Minister Axel Vogel (Greens) described the decision as an important step.

Vogel emphasized that moor protection is not only of great importance for climate protection, but also for the protection of nature, soil and water. “We need a turnaround in all greenhouse gas emitting sectors, including land use, to become carbon neutral by 2045,” he said. A building block for this is the protection and restoration of peat soils.

Vogel emphasized that emissions from drained peat soils in Brandenburg are already as high as emissions from the entire transport sector in the state. According to the information, Brandenburg is one of the federal states with the most moors along with Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and Bavaria.

