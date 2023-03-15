Status: 03/14/2023 7:16 p.m

Russian fencers on the Planche in Tauberbischofsheim? Also thanks to a voice from Germany, this could soon be a reality – if politics plays along.

Apparently, the German Fencing Federation (DFB) has played an active role in enabling athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international competitions again from mid-April.

As the sports show learned from several sources, the DFB Presidium had given its President Claudia Bokel at a meeting before the extraordinary congress of the International Fencing Federation FIE to vote for the re-admission of individual athletes. On the other hand, Bokel should vote “no” when asked whether teams and officials are allowed to participate again.

World association FIE votes for return of Russians and Belarusians

Bokel was entitled to vote at the online congress of the FIE last Friday (03/10/2023). The result was quite clear with regard to the readmission of Russia and Belarus to international competitions: the bans that have been in place since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine are being lifted.

With 61 percent of the votes, the FIE members voted to allow individual athletes again. There were 89 votes in favour, 46 against and one abstention. When asked about the teams, there were 85 yes votes (51 nos), and when it came to officials, such as referees, coaches and officials, 88 yes votes (48 nos).

DFB deviates from the DOSB course

The German Fechter-Bund did not deny the sports show information about the decision of the Presidium and wrote in response to a corresponding request: “In the run-up to the FIE Congress, the President obtained an opinion from the Executive Committee. This is not public at the moment. Please understand that Ms. Bokel will not provide any information about secret votes, for example at the FIE Congress.”

With its approach, the DFB presidium deviated from the course of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB). Its CEO Torsten Burmester emphasized at the end of February: “From our point of view, now is not the right time to allow athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports to participate in international competitions again. The acts of war have intensified in recent weeks, especially the attacks on the civilian population.”

German Fechter-Bund pushes ahead

The DOSB could only accept a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on re-admission “very strict conditions” imagine: for example no flags and national symbols and no athletes who actively support the war.

Although these details have not yet been regulated by the IOC, the German Fechter-Bund is now apparently pushing ahead. The DOSB did not criticize this. When asked by Sportschau, he only wrote that he generally does not comment on processes in the committees of his autonomous member organizations.

Criticism from athletes side

The fencer Lea Krüger also said to the sports show that she could not comment on the voting behavior of the national association. But she was clearly critical. “I definitely would have wished that the DFB had condemned the decision of the world association more strongly.”

Fencer Lea Krüger in November 2020

Above all, as a member of the executive committee of the athletes’ representation in Germany, she criticizes the fact that the active fencers were not involved. “The decisions were made without even talking to us” said Krueger.

So fencers from Ukraine should compete with a gun in their hands against Russians, who as top athletes play an important role in Putin’s system. Now Ukrainian athletes will have to make the decision themselves whether to boycott or protest, thereby jeopardizing their careers.

Worries and money and doping

German fencers also have to deal with how they act in the field of tension. At least one concern seems to have been dispelled: The Federal Ministry of the Interior has announced exceptions to continue to support the athletes financially. Since a decree from March 2022, there are usually no longer any subsidies for competitions in which Russians also take part.

The topic of doping is also a sensitive one, after all, Russians and Belarusians were hardly checked during the period of their exclusion.

Visa facilitation for Russian fencers?

The fact that the German Fechter-Bund does not make its voting behavior public is questionable in view of the far-reaching consequences in politics. From May 5th to 7th, for example, the women’s foil world cup will take place in Tauberbischofsheim. The world association has already asked the DFB by email whether Germany issues visas for Russian and Belarusian athletes. “This issue is being addressed now” writes the DFB on its website.

So sport has an impact on politics, to change fundamental decisions about how to deal with Russia’s war of aggression – not only in Germany. In October 2022, the European Council decided to completely suspend visa facilitation for Russians. Visas are only still possible for urgent reasons, such as for journalists, dissidents and representatives of civil society.

World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim wobbles

And soon for fencers too? If the EU states do not allow any further exceptions, the national associations are threatened with the loss of events. In addition to Tauberbischofsheim, for example, Madrid and the French Saint-Maur be affected in mid-May. A move to another country would also have an impact on the athletes, who may have already booked hotels and flights.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior responded to the sports show question as to whether it wanted to allow fencers from Russia and Belarus to enter the country, with a reference to the fact that the IOC was still waiting for a decision. And it reiterated its opposition to the FIE decision: “As long as Putin continues his war of aggression against the Ukrainian civilian population with unchanged brutality, it is completely the wrong way to open the door to the Olympic Games and other major international sporting events for Russia and Belarus.”

Question mark behind European Games in Kraków

The 2023 European Games, which will start in Kraków on June 21, are important for the Olympic qualification. Poland, which is particularly close to the war as Ukraine’s neighbor, will almost certainly not welcome Russian fencers. The most likely solution, also with a view to other sports at the European Games, is that the Russians and Belarusians switch to the Asian Championships.

Russian influence in fencing

The IOC is currently looking for ways to allow Russians and Belarusians to return to competitions. They should get the chance to qualify for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. There are supporters of this strategy primarily in Asia and Africa, opponents in Europe and North America.

The international fencing federation FIE is closely involved with Russia and dependent on millions in payments from the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The multi-billionaire has been President of the FEI since 2009 and has been in office since the war of aggression. IOC President Thomas Bach is also a former fencer and won Olympic team gold in Montreal in 1976.