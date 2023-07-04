Home » 150,000 euros per couple – what the new parental allowance limit means for you
Business

150,000 euros per couple – what the new parental allowance limit means for you

by admin
150,000 euros per couple – what the new parental allowance limit means for you

Since Monday there has been excitement in some high-earning households in the country. This was triggered by a message that Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) wants to cut back on parental allowance from next year. “The income limit for those who can receive parental allowance is lowered to 150,000 euros in taxable annual income,” Paus confirmed the plans on Tuesday in an interview with broadcaster RTL/ntv. So far it’s been 300,000 euros per pair.

WORLD answers the most pressing questions about the current situation?

See also  A Tesla owner in Changsha said: The price cuts have been wave after wave, and he has become a "leek king"- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

You may also like

The Cuban Peso Continues to Weaken as the...

Anti-money laundering, the government is nominating Rome as...

Is Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter alternative more than a...

Resolution 50 of 06/12/2023 – Liquidation of justice...

Heat pump: The 20 percent disadvantage for landlords

Banks, nothing done on the renewal of the...

Rising Prices and Short Supply: The Phenomenon of...

Conte man of the Democratic Party, Schlein barricadera...

Patent application: Apple is said to be working...

Tragic Dreams: The Heartbreaking Trip to Puerto Rico...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy