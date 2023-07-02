15th HR Summit Focuses on Talent Management and Communication in the Strait West Coast Economic Zone

Title: 15th HR Summit on Talent Management and Communication Held in Xiamen

Date: June 29, 2023

The 15th HR Summit on Intelligence and Strategy of the Economic Zone on the West Coast of the Taiwan Strait took place at Jinyan Hotel in Xiamen. The summit aimed to address talent management challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and focused on building a platform for effective sharing and communication.

More than 300 representatives from enterprises and service organizations in the field of human resources gathered to participate in the event. In addition to the physical attendees, the meeting’s live broadcast attracted nearly a thousand online viewers.

The summit featured renowned domestic management consulting experts and corporate executives who shared their insights and experiences. Discussions delved into various topics, including the conversion of traditional system-based human resource management into world-leading commercial human resource management, the transition from system-based talents to creative talents, and the capitalization of talent management.

The theme sharing and round table discussions addressed the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, the core aspects of digital talent team building, lean perspectives on human resource management, and the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the field. The event aimed to tackle the pain points of enterprise talent management and devise strategies for positive change.

This summit was significant not only for its focus on talent management but also because it was a part of the “Intelligence-Driven Breakthrough Development” series of activities under the Xiamen SME Service Month in 2023. Its purpose was to assist enterprises in overcoming talent-related dilemmas and enhancing their ability to select and cultivate skilled professionals.

The event was sponsored by the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology and the Municipal Finance Bureau. The Municipal Service Center for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Municipal Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Service Industry Association, and the Municipal Economic Management Consulting Association cooperated in organizing the summit.

By empowering SMEs with effective talent management strategies and fostering collaboration, events like the HR Summit contribute to the overall development of the region’s economic landscape and ensure a thriving business environment for all stakeholders involved.

