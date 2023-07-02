Title: Halliburton Renews Contract Worth 260 Million US Dollars, Paving the Way for Pacers’ Reconstruction

Subtitle: All-Star Point Guard Solidifies Position as New Cornerstone

Date: July 1, [Current Year]

Beijing – In a groundbreaking move, the Indiana Pacers have sealed a contract renewal with their All-Star guard, Halliburton, ahead of schedule. The deal guarantees a staggering 260 million US dollars over the course of five years. This contract stands as the first 200 million agreement this summer and becomes the second-largest deal in NBA history, following closely behind Jokic’s record-breaking contract.

Halliburton, originally drafted as the 12th pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA draft, has consistently showcased his exceptional talent throughout his tenure. In his rookie season, he demonstrated great promise as he averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 58 appearances, earning him a spot in the All-Rookie First Team.

The Pacers acquired Halliburton in a trade with the Kings in 2022, and since then, the point guard has continued his upward trajectory. His remarkable growth was apparent last season, earning him a coveted spot in the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Halliburton became the first All-Star point guard in the Pacers’ franchise history, a monumental achievement since the team’s inception in the NBA in the 1976-77 season.

During the past season, Halliburton’s performance flourished further, boasting incredible stats of 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He achieved shooting percentages of 49% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc, and an exceptional 87.1% from the free-throw line. Notably, Halliburton’s ability to consistently provide over 10 assists per game established a new franchise record for the Pacers.

The momentous decision to extend Halliburton’s contract with a maximum salary signifies the Pacers’ commitment to rebuild the team around him. With his extraordinary skills, including a 40%+ three-point shooting average and record-breaking assists, Halliburton has emerged as the undisputed cornerstone for the Pacers’ reconstruction project.

The new contractual agreement signifies a bold move by the Pacers, aiming to create a formidable force in the Eastern Conference and regain their prominence in the NBA. Fans eagerly await the upcoming season as Halliburton leads the charge for the Pacers’ resurgence.

For more exciting NBA news, return to Sohu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

