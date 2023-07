Thousands parade from Piazza Dante in Naples to the Lungomare. It is the Pride procession, many young people take to the streets for rights who “today more than ever are at risk” say the demonstrators. At the head of the procession Anna Tatangelo, godmother of the event.

“There will be thousands of us but above all today Naples is a political laboratory to build an alternative to this reactionary right” says Antonello Sannino, seg…

