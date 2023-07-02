Russian Sofija Pozdnyakova left her husband who went to America | Sport

Russian athlete Sofija Pozdnyakova, one of the best in the world in fencing, decided to divorce because her husband did not return to Russia.

Russia has been leading for a year and a half the war in eastern Ukraine, and those events also affected the famous sports couple. Swordsmen Kostja Lohanov and Sofija Pozdnjakova divorced on the initiative of a beautiful Russian woman, because she did not like how her husband was behaving. While the Russians are at war, he first underwent surgery in Germany and then moved to America.

That was the final straw for Sofia, although there was an option for her to go with him as well. She decided on a different way of life, stayed in Russia and gave up on a marriage that could not work because they are in different parts of the world.

The beauty who has an individual and team medal from the Olympic Games explained what really happened to her marriage. “Kostja went to Germany for surgery in February 2022, the international situation escalated. We decided that during his recovery he lives there, because it is not clear what is happening with the flights,” Sofia revealed. See how she looks:



“In the three months we didn’t see each other, the relationship started to deteriorate, and I revised some points. I rarely miss important steps in life. I woke up one morning and called Kostya. I told him I won’t come. I explained to him that there was no reason for us to continue,” said Sofija and continued: “He agreed, although there was some persuasion. I remained firm. If he wanted us to continue our life, he would have come back. But it is not. We loved each other, there was love, but it was also lost when he left. It happened because it had to happen. Nothing in life happens by chance. I’m glad that Kostja succeeded in America, that he works there, that he has students.”

Pozdnjakova also had the option of moving to the USA, where she could play the sport that made her famous. “What would I get if I went to America? I realized that I wouldn’t be able to talk to my parents. How can I explain all this to my dad… He would simply delete me from his life“, added Sofija Pozdnyakova, daughter of the legendary Stanislav Pozdnyakova, fencer with four Olympic golds.

