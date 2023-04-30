18 Measures to Support Foreign Trade Stable Scale and Excellent Structure Expert Interpretation: Targeted and Operable_Oriental Fortune Network

On April 28, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to analyze and study the current economic situation and economic work. The meeting proposed that attracting foreign investment should be placed in a more important position, and the basic market of foreign trade and foreign investment should be stabilized.

Since the beginning of this year, my country’s foreign tradeimport and exportIt got off to a steady start and improved month by month. In the first quarter, imports and exports increased by 4.8% year-on-year. However, the current development of global trade will still be affected by multiple factors. Factors such as sluggish external demand and geopolitics may bring greater challenges to my country’s foreign trade development.

In order to effectively respond to the current complicated foreign trade situation and promote the sustained, stable and healthy development of my country’s foreign trade, the General Office of the State Council recently issued the “Opinions on Promoting Foreign Trade with a Stable Scale and Optimal Structure” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”).

“Opinions” focuses on the blocking points, difficulties and pain points of foreign trade export

Lin Jishuang, a professor at the Institute of International Service Economics at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, said in an interview with The Paper that the “Opinions” are time-sensitive, highly targeted, and easy to operate. In order to effectively cope with the severe and complex situation facing foreign trade, the Commerce Department has successively carried out investigations and studies in 18 provinces and cities across the country, analyzed the difficulties and demands encountered by foreign trade enterprises, and formulated relevant policies in conjunction with relevant departments, improving the forward-looking and effectiveness of the policies.

The “Opinions” pinpointed the blockages, difficulties and pain points of domestic and foreign trade exports at present and in the future, and discussed the severe challenges facing my country’s foreign trade, such as the shrinking demand in Europe and the United States, the serious decline in processing trade, the deterioration of the business environment in individual developed countries, the foreign trade Enterprises faced many constraints and difficulties in export and made key responses, such as formulating trade promotion guidelines for each country in the key market, promoting the gradient transfer of processing trade to the Midwest and Northeast, and properly responding to unreasonable foreign trade restrictive measures.

In addition, the “Opinions” put forward three measures on how to stabilize the scale of foreign trade: efforts to create trade opportunities, stabilize key product trade, and stabilize foreign trade enterprises. Some measures have been steadily and effectively promoted.

“As local governments at all levels introduce supporting policies according to local conditions in accordance with the “Opinions” and effectively implement them, we will surely break through various difficulties and obstacles encountered in foreign trade and successfully complete the annual goal of stable scale and excellent structure of foreign trade.” Lin Jishuang said.

The “Opinions” particularly emphasize the need to organize trade promotion activities for countries such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). At present, ASEAN has become China‘s largest trading partner. At the same time, my country is also facing market competition with Southeast Asian countries in the field of international economy and trade, including production capacity transfer and friendly shore outsourcing due to decoupling and broken chains. What kind of competition and cooperation are China and RCEP countries facing in economics and trade? Can RCEP become the main driving force for China‘s foreign trade growth?

Regarding the above-mentioned questions from The Paper journalists, Lin Jishuang said that since the signing and entry into force of RCEP, the scale of trade between my country and RCEP countries has continued to grow rapidly, especially ASEAN countries have become my country’s largest trading partners for several consecutive years. At present, in the economic and trade relations between my country and RCEP countries, cooperation is far greater than competition.From the perspective of cooperation, my country’s electronic products, household appliances, automobiles (especiallynew energyautomobiles), photovoltaics and other technology and capital-intensive industrial chains andTextile and ApparelLabor-intensive industrial chains such as furniture and furniture have obvious advantages, and have extensive cooperation space with ASEAN and other countries and regions, which is conducive to the formation of synergy and development of industrial chains, supply chains and value chains; from the perspective of competition, due to rising labor costs and The United States has imposed additional tariffs on my country, and there is indeed a competitive relationship with ASEAN in the processing and manufacturing of labor-intensive industries such as clothing, shoes and hats, which is also in line with market laws. With the continuous transformation and upgrading of innovation-driven industries and the high-quality development of foreign trade, the field and space for industrial and trade cooperation between my country and ASEAN and other RCEP countries will become wider and wider.

18 policies in five aspects to help enterprises solve order problems

Talking about the current situation of my country’s foreign trade import and export, Zhang Xiaotao, dean of the School of International Economics and Trade of the Central University of Finance and Economics, told The Paper that the foreign trade situation this year is severe and complicated, and the pressure is not only affected by short-term economic recovery factors, but also by structural and trend-oriented long-term factors. The current decline in foreign trade orders and insufficient demand are the main difficulties encountered.

He pointed out that the “Opinions” put forward a “package” of policy measures based on the scientific research and judgment of the foreign trade environment and situation in the current and future period. Take measures to maintain and expand the external market.

Zhang Xiaotao said that the Opinions include 18 policies in five areas:

In view of the inconvenience of entry and exit, and the difficulty of exhibiting and negotiating, it is proposed to strengthen trade promotion and expand the market. Including three policies and measures, including optimizing the supply docking of key exhibitions, facilitating personnel exchanges, and strengthening market expansion service guarantees.

In response to the downward pressure on key foreign trade industries, it is proposed to stabilize and expand the scale of import and export of key products, attach importance to imports, and create conditions for the realization of domestic and international markets and the linkage cycle of two resources. Including four policies and measures, such as cultivating the advantages of automobile export, improving the international cooperation level of large-scale complete equipment enterprises, and expanding advanced technology and equipment.

In view of the difficult problems of foreign trade enterprises’ financing difficulties and weak ability to deal with the risk of exchange rate fluctuations, it is proposed to increase fiscal and financial support.Including making good use of the central fiscal policy, increasing imports and exportscreditSupport and strengthen financing support for small, medium and micro foreign trade enterprises, and make better use of export creditInsurancePolicy measures such as improving the function and optimizing cross-border settlement services.

In response to the new trends and changes in the development of foreign trade, it is proposed to accelerate the innovative development of foreign trade and maintain the stability of the foreign trade industrial chain and supply chain.Including stabilizing and enhancing processing trade, improving border trade support policies, promoting trade digitalization, developing green trade, promotingCross-border e-commerce5 policy measures including healthy sustainable innovation and development.

In response to the outstanding demands of foreign trade enterprises in terms of trade facilitation and responding to unreasonable restrictive measures against my country at home and abroad, it is proposed to optimize the foreign trade development environment. It includes three measures, including properly responding to unreasonable trade restrictive measures at home and abroad, improving the level of trade facilitation, and better utilizing the effectiveness of free trade agreements.

“Although the current external demand is weakening and orders are declining, we should see the competitiveness, resilience and advantages of China’s foreign trade.” Zhang Xiaotao said that historical experience shows that whenever external shocks and pressures are encountered, the government will assess the situation and The measures to stabilize foreign trade introduced by scientific research and judgment have all achieved good results. The release of this policy dividend is expected to usher in a new impetus for the optimization of the scale and structure of my country’s foreign trade.

Increased support for foreign trade does not have the problem of “regression”

The “Opinions” propose that Chinese government departments, embassies and consulates stationed abroad should increase their support for foreign trade. Will this lead to foreign trade enterprises becoming dependent on policy support? Can the policies and measures to support foreign trade continue?

When answering the above-mentioned questions from The Paper journalists, Lu Gang, deputy director of the Foreign Economic Research Department of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that the “Opinions” proposed that government departments and embassies and consulates stationed abroad should increase their support for foreign trade, which is a trade promotion measure and is intended to It is a common practice internationally to help foreign trade companies develop markets by strengthening government services. Therefore, after the level of public services in this area is improved, there will be no “regression” problem.

Lu Gang said that the new round of policies to stabilize foreign trade has been implemented very quickly. The “Opinions” proposed to study and optimize the remote detection measures, and the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the same day that the “Opinions” was released, all personnel coming to China can check their certificates within 48 hours before boarding the plane starting from April 29.Antigen detectionInstead of nucleic acid testing, airlines no longer check proof of pre-boarding testing.

“The optimization of export product structure and market structure is playing a positive role in stabilizing exports.”

Lu Gang believes that the resilience of my country’s foreign trade growth is still there. With electric passenger vehicles,solar energyBattery、lithium batteryThe “three new” foreign trade products represented by high-tech, high added value, and leading green transformation, in the first quarter of this year, the export growth rate exceeded 60% year-on-year, and the year-on-year increase exceeded 100 billion yuan, driving the overall growth rate of exports. 2 percentage points higher, becoming a genuine new growth point for my country’s exports.

(Article source: The Paper)

Article source: The Paper

Original title: 18 measures to support the stable scale and excellent structure of foreign trade, expert interpretation: well-targeted and highly operable