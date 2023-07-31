20 Companies Showcase Innovative Products and Services in Fushan District’s Cloud Exhibition Hall

20 Companies Showcase their Products and Services in Fushan District’s Cloud Exhibition Hall

By Jiang Xiao, YMG All-Media Reporter

Publication Date: July 31, 2023, 08:53:17

Jellyfish Network, July 31 News – In an effort to support enterprises in overcoming development challenges and expanding their market reach, the Fushan District Bureau of Industry and Information Technology has launched the “Shandong Provincial Characteristic Industry Clusters Cloud Exhibition Hall” event. The first batch of 20 enterprises have enthusiastically participated, taking advantage of this platform to showcase their distinctive products and services.

The “Shandong Provincial Characteristic Industry Clusters · Cloud Exhibition Hall” is a digital platform that combines visual displays, online communication, and product promotion. Its main goal is to assist businesses in developing new market opportunities. Compared to traditional offline exhibitions, the cloud exhibition hall offers several advantages including lower display costs, broader coverage, and better display effectiveness. Through virtual negotiations, exchanges, and information sharing on the platform, enterprises can rapidly expand their partner and customer networks, while also increasing sales channels and market share.

The participating companies represent various industries and scales, encompassing sectors such as auto parts, medicine, and high-end equipment. This event provides an excellent opportunity for these companies to showcase their strengths and brand image.

This initiative by the Fushan District Bureau of Industry and Information Technology highlights their commitment to supporting local businesses and promoting economic growth in the region. By organizing the “Shandong Provincial Characteristic Industry Clusters Cloud Exhibition Hall,” they provide a platform for enterprises to connect with potential customers and partners in a modern and cost-effective manner.

With the success of this event, it is expected that more enterprises will participate in future editions of the cloud exhibition hall, leveraging the digital platform to expand their market presence, foster collaborations, and drive economic development.