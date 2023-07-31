NASA Launches New Streaming Service “NASA+” for Space Enthusiasts

NASA Announces Launch of New Streaming Service “NASA+”

NASA recently announced that it will be launching its very own streaming audio-visual service platform this summer, aptly named “NASA+”. This platform will allow users to watch selected videos according to their personal preferences, providing a unique and immersive experience in the world of space exploration.

In addition to “NASA+”, the US space agency also launched its online video streaming platform called “NASA+” in a bid to expand its reach and engage with a broader audience. This move follows the previous launch of “NASA TV,” primarily used for live broadcasts of significant events like rocket launches and space documentaries.

The introduction of “NASA+” will provide users with access to content through a web version or dedicated iOS and Android platform apps, with future plans to expand to TV devices such as Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV. The service will be offered free of charge, with no advertisements within the content.

To attract more users, NASA aims to enhance the allure of “NASA+” through the inclusion of exclusive content. By providing unique and captivating material, the agency hopes to captivate audiences and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for space exploration.

Moreover, “NASA+” plans to integrate content from various NASA websites, facilitating easier access to information regarding ongoing space missions, space research, and the current Artemis mission to the moon. This integration will ensure that the public can stay up-to-date with the latest discoveries and advancements in space exploration.

In conclusion, the launch of NASA’s streaming service “NASA+” represents an exciting new venture for the agency. By offering accessible and engaging content, NASA aims to inspire a new generation of space enthusiasts and spark curiosity about the wonders of the universe. Stay tuned for the arrival of “NASA+” this summer, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through the cosmos.

Link to official video: [https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/RrlDv-ts2f0](https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/RrlDv-ts2f0)

