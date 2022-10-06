The Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, signed the Decree defining the new time limits for the operation of natural gas-fired air conditioning systems and the reduction of one degree of the maximum values ​​of the temperatures of the heated rooms, to be applied for the next winter season as envisaged by the Plan for the reduction of natural gas consumption. The start-up period of the plants is reduced by one hour a day and the operating period of the winter season 2022-2023 is shortened by 15 days, postponing the start date by 8 days and bringing the end date forward by 7.

In the presence of particularly severe climatic situations, the municipal authorities, with their own motivated provision, may authorize the ignition of gas-fired heating systems even outside the periods indicated in the decree, as long as for a reduced daily duration. In addition, the air temperature values ​​are reduced by 1 ° C.

In order to facilitate the application of the new provisions, ENEA will publish a vademecum with the essential indications for correctly setting the heating temperature that the condominium administrators will be able to make available to the condominiums.

Exemptions are envisaged, in particular they do not apply to buildings used as health resorts, nursery schools and kindergartens, swimming pools, saunas and similar and to buildings used for industrial, craft and similar activities for which the municipal authorities have already granted exemptions to the limits of air temperature, as well as to buildings that are equipped with systems powered mainly by renewable energy.