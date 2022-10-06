Home World Biden grants pardon to those convicted of marijuana possession: “Nobody should be in jail for this”
World

Biden grants pardon to those convicted of marijuana possession: “Nobody should be in jail for this”

by admin
Biden grants pardon to those convicted of marijuana possession: “Nobody should be in jail for this”

“As I have often repeated during my election campaign, no one should be in prison for using or possessing marijuana.” Joe Biden announces pardon for all federal offenses involving “mere possession of marijuana.” The US president has asked governors to do the same for state crimes: criminal records for marijuana possession, he stressed, have imposed “unnecessary barriers to job opportunities and education.”

A pardon for all federal convictions related to the mere possession and use of marijuana is a decision that initiates large-scale decriminalization and will impact the lives of thousands of Americans. “It has upset too many lives to send people to prison for crimes that in many states are not even more”, continued the tenant of the White House, “criminal records related to the use of marijuana have imposed obstacles to those looking for a job, a home, the opportunity to study. Blacks and whites use it in the same proportions, but blacks have been disproportionately indicted and arrested ».

Biden also announced that he will call on governors to follow the new line and pardon the indicted for mere possession. The one announced by Biden is the first step towards the complete decriminalization of the possession and consumption of cannabis. Marijuana is federally illegal under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, which recognizes no medical application and punishes its abuse. Meanwhile, thirty-six states have legalized consumption for medical purposes, while nineteen also allow recreational use.

The president also mandated the Minister of Health and Justice to develop a reform of the federal law on soft drugs under which marijuana is considered a ‘Class A’ drug, like heroin and LSD. . A higher category than fentanyl and methamphetamines, the main drugs responsible for the overdose epidemic in the United States.

See also  Biden: hospitals guarantee abortion if the woman is in danger of life

The drug law reform to decriminalize marijuana was also attempted by Barack Obama in 2013 but Donald Trump’s attorney general in 2018 thwarted all efforts. Biden stressed that all measures against trafficking and selling to minors remain in force.

You may also like

Contemporary French writer Anne Ernaux wins Nobel Prize...

Detroit, hotel shooting. The police: “Very dangerous situation”

Russia, the revolt of the 500 recruits: «Treated...

The USS Ford sets sail for the first...

Sarina, 16 and a passion for videos. Killed...

5th Crypt Day on 15 October – Vatican...

IMF to cut global growth forecast for 2023

Chinese victory at the UN over Xinjiang: the...

More than 26,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in...

UK’s National Grid warns of possible power outages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy