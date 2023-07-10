2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Closes with 32 Major Industrial Projects Worth 28.8 Billion Yuan

Shanghai Hosts Successful 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Leads to Major Industrial Projects and Massive Investments

Shanghai, China – The highly anticipated 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference came to a successful close on the afternoon of July 8th. With the theme of “Intelligently Connected World Creates the Future,” the conference surpassed all expectations by connecting over 210 upstream and downstream enterprises and generating an impressive intentional purchase amount of 11 billion yuan. Additionally, it facilitated the signing of 32 major industrial projects, attracting a total investment of 28.8 billion yuan.

The conference, held in Shanghai, attracted more than 1,400 guests and occupied an exhibition area exceeding 50,000 square meters. It showcased a remarkable lineup of 133 theme forums throughout the three-day event. On July 8th alone, the number of offline visitors surpassed an astonishing 177,000.

The conference’s influence was further enhanced by the participation of over 400 exhibitors, representing the highest number to date. The exhibition area covered four major sectors: core technology, smart terminals, application empowerment, and cutting-edge technology. Over 30 new products were unveiled for the first time during the event, showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence.

During the closing ceremony, Shanghai unveiled its groundbreaking “Model City” initiative, which emphasized large-scale model innovation and development. The city also released the policy points for this initiative and signed three batches of artificial intelligence projects. Under the large-scale model innovation and development policy, three key plans were proposed to overcome development bottlenecks. These plans include the large-scale model innovation support plan, intelligent computing power acceleration plan, and demonstration application promotion plan.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission, praised the conference’s success and underlined Shanghai’s commitment to the future of artificial intelligence. He stated that Shanghai will leverage the “magnetic field effect” generated by the conference to propel the healthy development of artificial intelligence. This will involve focusing on algorithm innovation, computing power construction, and data collection to establish Shanghai as a leading hub for influential artificial intelligence.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai has been held annually for six consecutive years. Each year, it continues to surpass expectations, attracting global attention and driving remarkable progress in the field of artificial intelligence. As Shanghai looks to the future, it is determined to build on this success, making strategic advancements in artificial intelligence and creating a smarter, more technologically advanced Shanghai.

