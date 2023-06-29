2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference opened in Ordos Wang Lixia attended and delivered a speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Zhang Kui)On June 28, the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference opened in Ordos. Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

On June 28, the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference opened in Ordos. Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.Photo by Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Han Qingli

Wang Lixia said that in recent years, we have resolutely implemented the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping. On the one hand, we have made every effort to promote the “old trees sprouting new shoots” of traditional energy, and on the other hand, we have made every effort to promote the development of the entire industrial chain of new energy. huge. Inner Mongolia is a “treasure house” of energy. It has both “coal rusticity” and “unlimited scenery”. Inner Mongolia is also a “fertile soil” for energy development. It can not only “turn coal into gold”, but also “chasing the wind and chasing the sun”. We warmly welcome all academicians, experts and entrepreneurs to come to Inner Mongolia for innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and business development, to create brilliance and share the infinite scenery.

On June 28, Wang Lixia visited the exhibition at the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference.Photo by Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Han Qingli

The conference invites industry elites, business leaders, experts and scholars to share successful experience and development trends in technology, industry, policy, and business model innovation, and to build consensus and gather wisdom for promoting energy revolution and industrial transformation. During the period, new energy and new material projects will be signed together, and new energy and new material exhibitions, new energy forums and coal-based new materials forums will be held, as well as hydrogen energy specialization and new entrepreneurship competitions and new energy vehicle challenges.

Huang Zhiqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Executive Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region presided over the opening ceremony. Relevant persons from the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency addressed the conference via video.

Before the meeting, Wang Lixia met respectively with Wang Shudong, chairman of China Coal Energy Group, Liu Jiaqiang, general manager of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group, and Han Jun, general manager of China Three Gorges Corporation.

