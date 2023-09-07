2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: A Glorious Farewell to Combustion

ADVERTISING

While several Dodges are saying goodbye to combustion, the Durango SUV has a chance.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat presented the updates that it has for 2024, such as the latest model/year of the version, equipped with a complete combustion engine. Stellantis is removing products, keeping in mind that electrification is the priority now.

If the muscle car Traditional Dodge Charger and Challenger are about to say goodbye, Durango was given a longer term. Things being like this, the new SRT Hellcat continues to carry under the hood, the 710-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

Apart from this important mechanical detail, the performance SUV also received several improvements in its equipment and technological functions. Meanwhile, in the design section, it offers a sporty body kit with 20 inch wheels included.

‘Fase terminal’: Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2024

Even knowing that its farewell is drawing near, the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat arrived with its head held high. Among the novelties are included safety and driver assistance features, such as blind spot alert, with a trailer detection function.

Among the powerful aspects of the SUV are, a suspension system with active damping, electronic limited slip differential and active noise cancellation system. You can choose tires Pirelli Scorpion Zero and brake calipers in black or red.

Regarding the benefits of the V8 block, its power of 710 horsepower and 874 Nm of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and can achieve an incredible top speed of 290 km/h. The ‘quarter mile’ runs it in just 11.5 seconds.

The price list for the 2024 model has not yet been published by the brand, but the rates for the current range starting in the United States at $40,000 dollars, or what translates into little more than COP 160 million pesos*.

Dodge has the version available in Colombia Dodge GT con motor V6 y 295 hp, and its price starts at COP$279,990,000*. Also sold at some point nationally were Durango versions such as SRT with the 475 horsepower 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.

