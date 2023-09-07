Home » Anette Cuburu Returns to Television: Exciting New Opportunities at Telemundo
Anette Cuburu Returns to Television: Exciting New Opportunities at Telemundo

Anette Cuburu Returns to Television: Exciting New Opportunities at Telemundo

Mexican TV host Anette Cuburu is taking on new challenges after concluding her time on the television program “Come Joy” on TV Azteca. Encouraged by the support of her fans, Cuburu launched her own interview channel on YouTube called “Anectating,” where she has already interviewed famous guests such as Humberto Zurita and Natalia Esperon. However, she didn’t pass up the opportunity to return to the small screen and established a temporary commitment with Telemundo, one of the most recognized Hispanic TV networks in the United States. This move allows Cuburu to show her talent beyond Mexican borders.

Cuburu’s entrance into Telemundo was met with excitement from viewers. She joined the morning show “Today,” based in Miami, and will be filling in for Penelope Menchaca, who is currently on vacation. Upon her arrival, she was warmly welcomed by the other hosts of the show, including Andrea Meza and Daniel Arenas. Cuburu expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and dedicated an extensive message on Instagram to the entire production team, particularly producer Dio Lluberes, for making her appearance on the morning show possible.

Returning to Telemundo holds a special meaning for Cuburu as she grew up in the dressing rooms of the network’s Los Angeles branch, waiting for her father who had a successful program there. She expressed her emotions about being back and praised the amazing team and program of “Today” in a heartfelt message on her Instagram account. Cuburu has been enjoying her time on the show, taking memorable photos with her colleagues and expressing her happiness about being part of such a professional and kind team.

Regarding her departure from “Come Joy,” Cuburu has been open about the reasons behind her exit. She believes that cycles come to an end and it was time for her to leave the show and grow in different areas. She expressed her excitement about Azteca’s future projects and her eagerness to embark on a new journey with joy and enthusiasm.

Overall, Anette Cuburu’s move to Telemundo and her temporary commitment on the morning show “Today” marks a new chapter in her career as she continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma.

