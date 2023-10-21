Burt Young, Actor Known for Playing Paulie in ‘Rocky’ Franchise, Dies at 83

Oscar-nominated actor Burt Young, best known for his role as Paulie in the “Rocky” franchise, has passed away at the age of 83. Young’s daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, announced his death on October 8 in Los Angeles. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Throughout his career, Young appeared in notable films such as “Chinatown,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” and “The Sopranos.” However, his most iconic role was that of Paulie Pennino in the “Rocky” series, where he portrayed Sylvester Stallone’s gruff, middle-aged best friend and cornerman.

When Young first appeared in the original “Rocky” film in 1976, his character was depicted as an angry and foul-mouthed meat packer who mistreated his sister Adrian, played by Talia Shire. The film became a massive success, earning ten Oscar nominations, including a nomination for Young in the Best Supporting Actor category.

As the “Rocky” franchise progressed, Paulie’s character softened, providing comic relief and becoming an eternal pessimist who always doubted Rocky’s ability to win. Young’s portrayal of Paulie resonated with audiences and brought him closer to the public.

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Young had a diverse background that included serving in the Marine Corps, being a professional boxer, and working as a carpet installer. He eventually pursued acting, studying under renowned teacher Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio.

Young’s talent extended beyond film and television, as he also delved into theater and painting. He exhibited his artwork in galleries and sold his pieces.

The actor is survived by his daughter, grandson, and his brother Robert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, who passed away in 1974.

Upon hearing the news of Young’s passing, his long-time co-star Sylvester Stallone paid tribute on Instagram, expressing his sorrow and describing Young as an incredible man and artist. The “Rocky” franchise not only brought Young recognition but also made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Burt Young’s contributions to cinema will be remembered, and his legacy as Paulie Pennino in the “Rocky” films will continue to entertain audiences for generations to come.

