Devastating Tornado Strikes La Loma: Urgent Call for Assistance to Affected Residents

Shocking Tornado Leaves Devastation in Cuban Town of La Loma

Playa Baracoa, Artemisa – A powerful tornado tore through the town of La Loma on Thursday, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Startling images captured the exact moment when the tornado unleashed its fury, as trees, chairs, and roofs were violently dragged through the air. Independent journalist Alberto Arego shared a video on Facebook, showcasing the sheer force of the tornado.

The La Loma neighborhood suffered the most severe impact, with numerous residents left devastated and displaced from their homes. Many were forced to bear the brunt of complete house collapses. In response to this crisis, affected individuals have urged the community to come together and support those in need.

Arego, who documented the aftermath of the tornado, made a plea for assistance on social media platforms: “Anyone who feels moved and wants to help and support, please come to La Loma.” Meanwhile, concerned individuals from across Cuba have also taken to the internet to appeal for help on behalf of Erika Masiel Campbell. She tragically lost her home and all her belongings during the tornado, and the community is rallying to provide assistance.

The destructive phenomenon struck around 3:00 pm and persisted for approximately 20 minutes. The La Loma area suffered significant damage, with several houses being completely destroyed, as the force and velocity of the winds proved overwhelming.

Remarkably, there have been no reports of fatalities resulting from the tornado. However, with numerous families left homeless and their lives turned upside down, immediate aid is required to support the affected residents. The Cuban authorities and humanitarian organizations are working tirelessly to provide much-needed relief to the impacted community.

As La Loma embarks on the long road to recovery, the resilience and unity of the Cuban people will undoubtedly shine through. Together, they will rebuild and overcome the wreckage left behind by this devastating tornado.

