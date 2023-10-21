Maritime Traffic Suspended in Seven Ports of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

By Tammy Primera Hora

San Juan, Puerto Rico – In an unprecedented move, maritime traffic has been suspended in seven ports across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands due to safety concerns. The decision comes after the establishment of a Port X-RAY status to assess the potential risks associated with ongoing activities.

Following recent incidents and reports of increased criminal activities in the region, authorities have taken swift action to prioritize the safety and security of both local residents and foreign visitors. The affected ports include San Juan, Ponce, Mayagüez, Fajardo, Guayanilla, Christiansted, and Frederiksted.

The implementation of Port X-RAY status aims to enhance the assessment and surveillance mechanisms within the ports. Factors such as crime rates, smuggling incidents, drug trafficking patterns, and potential threats to national security are all taken into account when evaluating the risk levels of different ports.

These measures have been put in place to ensure the safe and efficient flow of goods and services while minimizing the vulnerability of the islands’ maritime infrastructure. The decision to suspend maritime traffic in the affected ports was made in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, port authorities, and government officials.

“Irregularities and security concerns have risen in recent months, necessitating proactive measures to protect our ports and prevent any potential risks,” stated a spokesperson from the local authorities. “We are committed to ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors alike.”

The temporary suspension of maritime traffic will allow authorities to reassess and strengthen security protocols, conduct thorough inspections of vessels, and implement necessary measures to deter criminal activities. The authorities are working diligently to ensure that these enhancements do not cause any significant disruptions to commercial operations or impede the flow of vital resources.

While the suspension is temporary, further developments and updates will be closely monitored. Authorities have reminded residents and tourists alike to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or behavior to the respective authorities.

This decision to suspend maritime traffic highlights the commitment of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands to uphold the safety and security of their ports. The local authorities understand the importance of maintaining a robust and secure maritime environment, especially in light of recent incidents that have raised concerns.

As investigations continue, authorities will be analyzing the information and data obtained through the Port X-RAY status reports. This will inform future decisions regarding the resumption of maritime traffic, ensuring the highest level of safety for all those involved in sea transport.

In times of increasing threats and security challenges, the authorities are resolute in their commitment to maintaining the stability and protection of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands’ maritime domain. Residents and visitors can have confidence that measures are being taken to address the situation and safeguard the integrity of the ports.

