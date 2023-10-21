Home » England won the toss and decided to field against South Africa
India (UMT News) In the 20th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup in India, the defending champion England has won the toss and decided to bowl against South Africa.
In the 20th match of the 13th edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the defending champion England has won the toss and decided to field against South Africa. will enter the field to win while South Africa captain Adam Markram said that he is also hopeful of regaining his winning streak.
It should be noted that both the teams were part of the upset matches in this World Cup, the defending champion England was defeated by Afghanistan and caused the first major upset of the World Cup, while South Africa was defeated by the non-Test side Netherlands. Did the second upset.
It should be noted that England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be in action in today’s match, he could not be a part of the first 3 matches of the World Cup due to Kohle’s injury. On the other hand, South African captain Temba Bavuma will also not be a part of this match, Adam Markram will lead the Proteas in his place.

