Colombia Under 23 Team to Compete in Pre-Olympic Conmebol for a Chance at the Olympics

Colombia Under 23 Team Prepares for Pre-Olympic Tournament in Venezuela

Conmebol has announced the pairings for the Pre-Olympic tournament, which will be held in Venezuela from January 20 to February 11. The Colombia Under 23 Team, currently participating in the Pan American Games in Chile, has its sights set on this crucial tournament.

The Pre-Olympic Conmebol will take place in Caracas, Valencia, and Barquisimeto, and will offer two spots to compete in the Olympics. Colombia is determined to secure one of these coveted spots and return to the tournament after their last participation in Rio 2016, where they reached the quarterfinals.

In the draw that took place on Friday, Colombia was placed in zone A along with Venezuela, Brazil, Bolivia, and Ecuador. Zone B consists of Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, and Peru. In the first phase, teams will face each other within their groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the next phase.

The competition will intensify in the next phase, as the four remaining teams will compete against each other to determine the final two Olympic qualifiers. This presents a challenging path for Colombia, but the team is focused and determined to give their all.

The Pre-Olympic tournament holds great significance for the Colombia Under 23 Team. While their participation in the Pan American Games is important, their ultimate goal is to secure a spot in the Olympics. The team’s preparation and performance in the coming months will be crucial as they strive to achieve their objective.

Colombia’s football fans will be eagerly following the team’s progress and hoping for a successful campaign in the Pre-Olympic Conmebol. The nation’s talented young players have the opportunity to make their mark on the international stage and represent their country with pride.

Share this: Facebook

X

