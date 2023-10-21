Jhon Arias, idol in Brazil

Jhon Adolfo Arias Andrade plays for the Fluminense club in Brazil and in the match against Corinthians he ended up being the star by scoring a great goal that achieved a 3-3 tie.

Arias Andrade started on the substitute bench and in 45 minutes he was key to contributing to Corinthians’ comeback. Fluminense was losing 3-2, but in the 84th minute the Colombian appeared to score against Cássio. The player knew how to take advantage of a masterful pass from Ganso and his score helped his team finish tied 3-3. The Maracaná erupted in jubilation.

This goal by Jhon Arias against Corinthians ended up being his third in the Brasileirao. Furthermore, he finished with a 7.5 rating on SofaScore for his remarkable performance against ‘Timao’.

Quibdoseño Arias Andrade is 26 years old, he plays mainly as an inside left, although he can perform tasks as an offensive midfielder and inside on the right, his natural profile.

He has a contract signed until the summer of 2026 with Fluminense and now his transfer is valued at eight million euros.

He began his training in Mexican soccer with the Grupo Caliente teams in 2016 (Dorados and Xolos de Tijuana), returned to Colombia to try his luck with local teams until reaching América de Cali and then moving to Independiente Santa Fe, a club where he found his best version and in the end it was sold for less than 1 million dollars to Fluminense in 2021.

With Fluminense, Arias Andrade has a record of 24 goals and 30 assists in 132 official matches.