21 Invest has signed an agreement with Wise Equity, the founder Andrea Fontanella and the management to enter the capital of Trime and continue the growth path.

Trime, led by the President Andrea Fontanella and the managing director Paolo Tacconi, is a highly innovative industrial reality, which has always been focused on the development of high-tech lighting towers with a natural vocation for international markets. The company has about 200 employees and in 2022 aims to reach around 90 million euros in consolidated turnover. To date, almost 40% of turnover is generated by solutions powered by renewable energies (hybrid, electric and solar) and over 90% is developed abroad, especially in countries where Trime is present with a direct branch, such as United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United States and reaching customers in more than 30 countries worldwide.

21 Invest, reads the note, will integrate its skills and its strategic approach, developed over 30 years of activity, alongside the entrepreneurial tradition of the founder and the management team, to allow Trime to assert its leadership, continuing to invest in technology and innovation. The ambitious long-term future growth strategy envisages a significant increase in turnover thanks to international expansion, particularly in the American and Australian markets, and will be aimed at creating the global leader in the sector.