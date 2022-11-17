UDINE. 2022 is a year that Udinese can file under the “positive” heading. It hasn’t been since the European qualifiers of the Guidolin era that the Friuli team hasn’t marched at such a sustained pace. In the calendar year, first with Cioffi at the wheel and then with Sottil, the bianconeri have forfeited a total of 51 points which are worth seventh place in the general standings.

This placement, if confirmed this season on 4 June next, the day of the last day of the championship, would allow the black and whites to land in the Conference League.

PETRUSSI PHOTOS

COMPARISON

In fact, Udinese has put Atalanta behind them in terms of the championship standings that have just stopped for the World Cup and which will resume on January 4th. Also behind them are level teams built with continental ambitions such as Fiorentina and Turin. In front of everyone, thanks above all to the current championship which sees them eight points ahead of the second, there is Napoli.

Spalletti’s team is the only one to have surpassed the wall of 80 points (81 to be precise), ahead of Milan (77). The two historic rivals are decidedly distanced: Inter (68) and Juventus (67). In the Europa League area the two Capitoline teams: Lazio (63) and Rome (58).

Behind Udinese, we said, there are Atalanta (48) and Turin (46). Excluding the teams relegated last summer and the newly promoted ones, the last team in this particular ranking is Sampdoria which stops at 22.

CLOUDS AND THIN

In last season’s second leg, Cioffi collected 27 points in 19 games (1.4 average). He won seven games (Turin 2-0, Sampdoria 2-1, Cagliari 5-1, Venice 1-2, Empoli 4-1, Fiorentina 0-4 and Salernitana 0-4) drew six and lost as many . Slightly higher than the average of the current coach (1.6) who collected 24 points in fifteen games.

Sottil won six games (all in a row from matchday three to eight), drew six and only failed three times: on his debut against Milan (4-2), at home against Torino (1- 2), and last Saturday in Naples (3-2). champions attack In 2022 Udinese was the fourth most prolific team in Serie A.

Better than the bianconeri, who reached 59 (the two scored in recovery against Atalanta are also counted), were Napoli (76) and Inter and Lazio ex equo at 69. In last year’s second leg there were 33 goals scored by Udinese and 24 conceded, in the current tournament 24 balls have been put into the opponent’s goal, 17 have finished behind Silvestri. The Juventus top scorer is Beto (10), followed by Deulofeu (9).