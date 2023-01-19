21Sharesone of the largest broadcasters of Cryptocurrency ETPstoday announced the launch of its new 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETPthe world‘s first ETP offering a diversified return to staking digital assets.

In detail, the 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP follows the performance of cryptocurrencies based on proof-of-stake algorithm (PoS), which include Binance Coin, Cardano, Cosmos, Polkadot, Solana and Tezos and will be awarded semi-annually, in March and September, in order to reflect market evolutions as closely as possible. At the same time, the tool replicates the performance of the underlying cryptocurrencies as it includes a “single” ETP for each digital asset included in the basket. This methodology was studied and developed together with the Swedish index provider, Winter.

The Stake ETP is available from today on BX Swiss and will soon also be listed on Extra Deutsche Boerse. Its launch follows the company’s success after developing two single PoS-based cryptocurrency ETPs: the 21Shares Solana Staking ETP e il 21Shares Tezos Staking ETP.

“Lo staking it is an element that has been present in the blockchain ecosystem for years and has been developed to allow those who invest in cryptocurrencies based on them to receive an income following the freezing of part of their assets” he has declared Arthur Krause, Director of ETP Product di 21.co. “Our research has shown that, especially with the crypto winter we are experiencing today, investors are increasingly interested in diversifying income from investments in digital native asset classes. In particular, we have noticed that the demand for a stable and secure entry point for staking is particularly high, which today represents one of the most attractive sources of potential income in the entire system. Our 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP does exactly that which is why it can make an attractive addition to a portfolio”.