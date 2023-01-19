The non-call of Tomás Ángel, captain and leader of the Colombian U-20 team has caused a stir on social networks. Although the decision seemed final, now the Technical Director Héctor Cárdenas has a new possibility to call a player, because John Jader Durán was required by his team and must travel to England immediately.

This opens the possibility that the coach considers replacing him with Tomás Ángelwho is training with Atlético Nacional and even scored a goal in the last friendly that the purslane team played. Tomás Ángel himself made himself available in case Durán cannot return on time from his urgent commitment in England.

The player still doesn’t understand why he was left out: “I think it’s obvious, no one else is going to feel more sadness than me because of my absence because I was from the beginning the whole process being a figure, champion in Chile. The final answer they give me is the minutes and playing time at Atlético Nacional, it is something that I cannot handle, the sadness is enormous, I had been preparing for two years for that competition that opens the doors to all of us, it is not something that One can deny a guy with so many expectations, but at Nacional it’s hard to have those minutes, but with teacher Autori I think I’ll be able to play more”.

Tomás Ángel is focused on Nacional to have revenge later on with the National Team: “One’s dreams are not taken away so easily, it is about getting up from falls and blows, the most recent was the South American and I hope to respond with minutes and goals, which is what I want at Atlético Nacional”.

Juan Pablo Ángel’s son assured KienyKe.com that if called, he would not hesitate to join the team immediately. “What happened to Durán is due to his work and effort, congratulate him and wish him success. If they call me I’m ready to goto represent the journalists and fans who have shown me love, but for now there is no call and I am here at Nacional waiting for anything”.

Finally, Ángel wished his teammates good luck: “I spoke to my teammates, wishing them luck, if things go well for us, it’s for everyone’s benefit. If I learned something, it is not to look to the future, I would like to be in a World Cup and with the Colombian National Team, it is in my head but there is a long way to go and it remains to be seen how my teammates are doing in the South American”.