After fire in Dresden waste disposal company: head of association demands battery deposit
After fire in Dresden waste disposal company: head of association demands battery deposit

After fire in Dresden waste disposal company: head of association demands battery deposit

After the devastating fire in a waste disposal company in Dresden, the President of the Federal Association of German Waste Management, Peter Kurth, called for a rethinking of battery disposal: “All members of the industry are aware that these are fires that are caused by damaged Lithium-ion accumulators, i.e. batteries, were created.”

Politicians are asked to finally ensure that the batteries are disposed of in ways that ensure proper disposal. “If we expect consumers to pay a deposit for every bottle and can of beer they bring to the supermarket, why don’t we put a deposit on the batteries,” Kurth asks.

