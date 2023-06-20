225,900 CR-V e: PHEV series down 20,000 yuan-ICAR

[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On June 19, Dongfeng Honda Motor officially announced that the official guide price of the 2023 CR-V e: PHEV has been lowered by 20,000 yuan, and the official guide price after the price adjustment is 225,900 to 269,900 yuan. In addition, the official also launched a series of car purchase rights/policies.

The new generation of CR-V e:PHEV adopts Honda’s new design language. The front grille adopts a hexagonal outline design, and the interior is a diamond-shaped grid. The Honda Logo in the center of the grille is embellished with blue. The chrome-plated upper edge of the grille is integrated with the headlight group and runs through the front face. With sharp LED headlights, it presents an atmospheric and concise front face shape.

Honda CR-V e:PHEV adds a charging port on the left front fender, and is equipped with a black rearview mirror housing and 19-inch five-spoke wheels, and the others are consistent with the fuel version. The logo of e:PHEV is added to the rear of the car to highlight its plug-in attribute. The single exhaust on one side is the biggest difference between it and the fuel version at the rear. In terms of size, the length, width and height of CR-V e:PHEV are 4703*1866*1680mm, and the wheelbase is 2701mm.

In terms of interior, CR-V e:PHEV continues the family-oriented minimalist interior design language, equipped with a 10.1-inch floating central control screen, built-in Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance and interconnection, and supports OTA upgrades. In terms of configuration, the new car will be equipped with functions such as front seat heating, ventilation, steering wheel heating, mobile phone wireless charging, HUD head-up display, and Honda SENSING 360 safety driving assistance.

In terms of power, CR-V e:PHEV is equipped with the fourth-generation i-MMD dual-motor hybrid technology, which consists of a 2.0L Atkinson cycle naturally aspirated engine and a motor. Among them, the engine power is 150 horsepower and the maximum torque is 183Nm; the peak power of the drive motor is 135kW and the maximum torque is 335Nm; it will be equipped with a 17.7kWh battery. The fuel consumption is 1.61L/100km.

Editor’s summary: The day when the official price cut of CR-V e:PHEV happened to be the launch of the new Haoying e:PHEV. The starting price is exactly the same as that of the CR-V e:PHEV after the price adjustment. Adjusting the sales strategy of new energy models in China, and the adjusted price of CR-V e: PHEV together with car purchase rights will further enhance its competitiveness in the plug-in hybrid SUV market.

