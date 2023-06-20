24-hour air transport strike, Ita cancels 42 flights

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ita Airways has canceled 42 domestic flights due to the 24-hour strike by workers in the aviation, airport and allied airport sectors proclaimed for today 20 June. You can read it on the airline’s website. “Ita Airways has activated an extraordinary plan to limit the inconvenience of passengers, by rebooking the largest possible number of travelers involved in the cancellations on the first available flights: 50% will be able to fly on the same day as the strike,” explains the company.

According to an estimate by ItaliaRimborso, there are over 210,000 Italian travelers who could suffer a disruption. If the airlines have already started canceling the flights involved in advance, the air carriers should provide assistance, proposing an alternative flight to the passenger, as required by Community Regulation 261/2004.

