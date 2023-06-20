Home » What does Nikita look like today | Fun
World

by admin
Peta Wilson, the actress who gained world fame in the series “Nikita”, is 52 years old today and has a son who followed in her footsteps.

Source: Instagram/lafemmenikitafanforlife

More than 20 years ago, the world enthusiastically watched the story of Nikitato a girl who becomes part of a secret organization, and then falls in love with her partner Michael.

Even though it is at the beginning series made life miserable, viewers watched from episode to episode as the emotions of the main characters deepened and waited for the moment when they “live happily ever after”.

The main characters were played by the Canadian actor Roy Dupuis and the beautiful Peta Wilson, who was a model before her acting career. The pretty, leggy blonde had more roles after this series, but in recent years she has devoted herself to her family.

She recently announced that her son has followed in her footsteps and will play for the Paramount studio, but also that she was on a spiritual journey in India.

See how she used to look:


SHOCK PHOTOS OF THE ACTRESS WHOM THE WORLD WAS CRAZY FOR: 20 years ago she was running around like Nikita, now you wouldn’t recognize her!

Source: Instagram/lafemmenikitafanforlife

And how now:


SHOCK PHOTOS OF THE ACTRESS WHOM THE WORLD WAS CRAZY FOR: 20 years ago she was running around like Nikita, now you wouldn’t recognize her!

Source: Instagram/iampetawilson/screenshot

“Michael” played in several more hit series, today he is 60 years old and looks like this:

Source: YouTube/Marina Yushkevich

