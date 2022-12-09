“24GB memory” mobile phone is born iQOO 11 background keep-alive application 43: radically kill the background problem

According to today’s news, the iQOO 11 series is officially unveiled.

The machine is equipped with a maximum of 16GB of memory, and supports memory fusion technology, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB, bringing a mobile phone experience equivalent to 24GB of memory.

in particular,iQOO innovatively integrates RAM and ROM through algorithm optimization,Directly calling part of the idle ROM space for RAM operation can effectively improve the smooth switching of multiple applications in the background.

Under the blessing of “24GB” memory,The number of apps in the iQOO 11 series can be kept alive at 43, completely eradicating the problem of Android killing the background.

In addition, the iQOO 11 series is equipped with UFS 4.0 flash memory and LPDDR5X memory, of which the reading speed of UFS 4.0 has been increased to 200%; the running speed of LPDDR5X has been increased by 1/3; the running score of AnTuTu has exceeded 1.3 million.

In addition to powerful performance, the iQOO 11 series also develops its own FALCON graphics engine, combined with AI algorithms and underlying computing acceleration capabilities, to truly restore screen details such as shadows and materials.