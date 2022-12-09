Home Business “24GB memory” mobile phone is born iQOO 11 background keep-alive application 43: radically solve the problem of killing the background
Business

“24GB memory” mobile phone is born iQOO 11 background keep-alive application 43: radically solve the problem of killing the background

by admin
“24GB memory” mobile phone is born iQOO 11 background keep-alive application 43: radically solve the problem of killing the background

“24GB memory” mobile phone is born iQOO 11 background keep-alive application 43: radically kill the background problem

2022-12-08 15:11:57 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to today’s news, the iQOO 11 series is officially unveiled.

The machine is equipped with a maximum of 16GB of memory, and supports memory fusion technology, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB, bringing a mobile phone experience equivalent to 24GB of memory.

in particular,iQOO innovatively integrates RAM and ROM through algorithm optimization,Directly calling part of the idle ROM space for RAM operation can effectively improve the smooth switching of multiple applications in the background.

Under the blessing of “24GB” memory,The number of apps in the iQOO 11 series can be kept alive at 43, completely eradicating the problem of Android killing the background.

In addition, the iQOO 11 series is equipped with UFS 4.0 flash memory and LPDDR5X memory, of which the reading speed of UFS 4.0 has been increased to 200%; the running speed of LPDDR5X has been increased by 1/3; the running score of AnTuTu has exceeded 1.3 million.

In addition to powerful performance, the iQOO 11 series also develops its own FALCON graphics engine, combined with AI algorithms and underlying computing acceleration capabilities, to truly restore screen details such as shadows and materials.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  AMD Zen 4 performance is gratifying and fever is also rising: fans must not save money - Fast Technology
Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

JP Morgan to investors: here are two stocks...

Media survey: The euro zone is about to...

Bologna, maxi donation of 100 million dollars to...

Maneuver, majority amendment to reset the culture bonus...

The autarkic BTP locks down Italy: the League...

Reform of the Mes, EU pressing on Italy...

Market bearish sentiment heats up hog futures fall...

Citizenship income: the applications of the crafty rejected...

Ronshine China rose nearly 54%, Logan Group rose...

Microsoft: Federal Trade Commission blocks the acquisition of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy