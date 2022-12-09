Home News Do not mix analgesics with antibacterial drugs and use them rationally in isolation at home
News

Do not mix analgesics with antibacterial drugs and use them rationally in isolation at home

by admin
Do not mix analgesics with antibacterial drugs and use them rationally in isolation at home

Source title: Isolate at home and observe analgesics, do not mix antibiotics, use them rationally

CCTV news:During isolation and observation at home, how to take medicine and how to do a good job of health monitoring are topics that many people are concerned about right now. At the press conference on December 8, Wang Guiqiang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Peking University First Hospital, answered this question.

Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital:If symptoms such as fever and cough occur, some medicines can be prescribed. I want to emphasize that there are many analgesics with different names but the same ingredients. Do not mix them together, just use one kind. At the same time, antibiotics should be used rationally and not abused. People with underlying diseases should not discontinue their medication. If the condition is very serious, they can directly contact 120 to go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment. One is dyspnea and shortness of breath. The second is that after drug treatment, the fever still persists, and the fever exceeds 38.5 ℃, and you should go to the hospital for more than 3 days. The third is that the original underlying disease has aggravated, and the medication cannot be controlled, and the diabetes medication cannot be controlled, or those with acute and critical risks such as precordial pain must go to the hospital for treatment in time. The fourth is that children have lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, food refusal, etc., and those who are not relieved after treatment should go to the hospital for more than two days. Fifth, if a pregnant woman has headache, dizziness, palpitation, shortness of breath, or abnormal fetal movement, she should also go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

See also  Coronavirus, 5,696 new cases and 15 victims, 2.29% positivity rate

You may also like

Professor with TB at the Duca degli Abruzzi...

Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia: Will China completely...

Work, Pope Francis: no to starvation contracts and...

On December 8, Shaanxi added 19 new local...

It goes off the road in Tarvisio and...

Belluno, the Land of Luke Jerram fears the...

Adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and...

Covid impact on European health care, Italy spending...

Rumor has it that the missing woman in...

Mohsen Shekari’s execution is regime warning to protesters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy