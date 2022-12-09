Source title: Isolate at home and observe analgesics, do not mix antibiotics, use them rationally

CCTV news:During isolation and observation at home, how to take medicine and how to do a good job of health monitoring are topics that many people are concerned about right now. At the press conference on December 8, Wang Guiqiang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Peking University First Hospital, answered this question. Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Peking University First Hospital:If symptoms such as fever and cough occur, some medicines can be prescribed. I want to emphasize that there are many analgesics with different names but the same ingredients. Do not mix them together, just use one kind. At the same time, antibiotics should be used rationally and not abused. People with underlying diseases should not discontinue their medicines. If the condition is very serious, they can directly contact 120 to go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment. One is dyspnea and shortness of breath. The second is that after drug treatment, the fever still persists, exceeding 38.5 ℃, and the patient should go to the hospital for more than 3 days. The third is that the original underlying disease has aggravated, and the medication cannot be controlled, and the diabetes medication cannot be controlled, or those with acute and critical risks such as precordial pain must go to the hospital for treatment in time. Fourth, children with lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, food refusal, etc., who are not relieved after treatment, have to go to the hospital for more than two days. Fifth, if a pregnant woman has headache, dizziness, palpitation, shortness of breath, or abnormal fetal movement, she should also go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

