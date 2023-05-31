Home » EMMA Program promotes female empowerment and entrepreneurship in Casanare – news
News

EMMA Program promotes female empowerment and entrepreneurship in Casanare – news

by admin
EMMA Program promotes female empowerment and entrepreneurship in Casanare – news

The Casanare Chamber of Commerce (CCC) invites all businesswomen, entrepreneurs, workers and those visionary women who have a business idea to participate this May 31 from 8:00 am to the launch of the EMMA program at the Center Convention and Business CCC, second floor.

The EMMA program provides a comprehensive platform for personal and professional development, offering a wide range of content and workshops focused on four fundamental pillars: empowerment, entrepreneurship, financial education, and e-commerce. Through these meetings, they will have the opportunity to strengthen skills, gain confidence and expand their knowledge in key areas for business success.

Additionally, EMMA provides an opportunity to make meaningful connections in a supportive and collaborative environment, share experiences, learn from the successes of other outstanding women, and discover effective strategies to overcome challenges you may face along the way.

This initiative is led by the Casanare Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, INNpulsa Colombia, Cemprende, Yopal Mayor’s Office, Women’s Directorate, Paquia Foundation, Grupo Tres and the German Sparkassenstiftung Foundation, Trinasalud IPS SAS , dermatologist Cristina Bohórquez, Taller Pamelency and Sara Altori.

Fuente: Chamber of Commerce of Casanare

See also  Nocera Superiore, crash between scooters in the night: 2 deaths - breaking latest news

You may also like

Video of dissidence party generates alarm

Counselor: Solutions for family crises – How to...

Trump promises to deny US citizenship to children...

All against workplace bullying

Dragon Boat Festival holiday notice! _Hangzhou Net

Brazilian parliament votes for law against indigenous rights

Armed gang member falls with more than $2,500...

this is land titling

EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG has reached an agreement...

Alexia Rivas highlights high levels of approval of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy