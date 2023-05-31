Ecuadorians expect an honest president with a willingness to serve and knowledge of the country – Diario La Hora

The Cedatos pollster asked voters about the characteristics they look for in the person in charge of directing the destiny of the nation.

Early elections in Ecuador force politicians and parties to seek a connection with the electorateso that the messages of the candidates can overcome the obstacle of a short and intense campaign.

When there are already several candidates in the electoral race, the political leadership should ask itself What kind of candidate are Ecuadorians waiting for?.

The answer to this question can be found in the latest study carried out by the pollster Cedatos. Its president, Ángel Polibio Córdova, explained to LA HORA What is the profile that Ecuadorians are looking for for the new president?.

The numbers of Data suggests that there is a high rate of indecision in the electoratewithin a scenario in which Ecuadorians begin to have more hope in the future of the country.

According to the data provided by the president of Cedatos, 83% of those consulted indicated that they did not have a decision on why Who would vote in the next elections? presidential and assembly members. Only 17% are already clear about who they will support, a scenario that opens the way for all the candidates in the presidential race.

But, the key question is whaté seeks the electorate or what will inspire the voter to decide on an option.

According to the citizens interviewed by Cedatos, Honesty is the first characteristic that the candidate for the Presidency must haveadditionally show service vocation and have extensive knowledge of the countrynot only of the problems that afflict the population, but of how to solve them.

Other features would be the leadership to lead the country and a transparent past; that is, “he should not have pending in his past,” said Córdova.

“That they have service experience, the ability to unite the country and faith in the future of Ecuador”, are also points that the electorate will review in presidential candidates. Finally, those consulted said that they will review the party and the followers that accompany the presidential candidate, in addition to health.

cross death

For the president of Cedatos, the activation of the death cross by the president of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, was a key play. “We can describe it as a mouth cover, silenced the mouth of the assembly members and that was approved by the citizens”, he specified.

According to the survey data, 79.5% of citizens consider that the cross death was beneficial for stability and only 15.3% saw it as an action that would put the country at stake.

Cordova also points out that cross death is seen as a positive measure to stop drug trafficking and crimewith the support of 63.7% of Ecuadorians.

Even, it is seen as beneficial for the generation of employment and the attraction of foreign investment, with 72.2% and 71.4%, respectively.

Another fact that the study highlights is the disapproval of popular mobilizations and protests. 77.3% of the Ecuadorians consulted indicated that they would disagree with carrying out mobilizations after the cross death. In other words, only 2 out of 10 citizens would be willing to take to the streets.

CNE without credibility

Another aspect reviewed in the study was the credibility of the National Electoral Council (CNE) after the sectional elections on February 5.

Ángel Polibio Córdova drew attention to the opinion of those consulted, 10% indicated that the votes were counted correctlywhile 30% considered that there were irregularities and 33% expressed doubts about the counting of the votes.

When asked if the current CNE could carry out an electoral process with total transparency, 4.2% of those consulted said that they do trust the CNE, 34.8% said they trusted something. While 34.4% said they did not have confidence in the electoral authority, and 25% said they “did not trusts at all” in the electoral power. (ILS)

Lasso ended the negative trend

The figure of President Guillermo Lasso is an interesting point within the Cedatos study, because although he maintains low numbers, it is evident that the president put an end to a negative trend and begins to raise his approval and credibility before the Ecuadorians.

Ángel Polibio Córdova specified that Guillermo Lasso’s best moment was registered in September 2021, when the presidential approval registered 74.1%, but from there the trend always remained in decline until May 15, 2023, when the approval it barely reached 14.6%.

After the cross death, Lasso’s approval in just 10 days stood at 22.5%, an increase of 8 percentage points.

This situation is also repeated in the credibility indices of the President, who was located May 15, 2023 with just 12.5% ​​and by May 25 already exceeds 20.7%.

Al cierre de abril del 2023, 24,6% de ecuatorianos decían sentirse con esperanzas en el futuro del país y para este mes de mayo el 26,8% se muestra positivo ante el futuro.